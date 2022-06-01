Although the initiative is yet to be commercially launched, the Delhi airport has become the first in the country to introduce such a facility
The Delhi airport has launched a radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled personalised baggage tag called ‘BAGG TRAX’ for arriving passengers to track their check-in luggage.
Although the initiative is yet to be commercially launched, the Delhi airport has become the first in the country to introduce such a facility. Presently, as part of the pilot project, BAGG TRAX tags are given to select frequent flyers at Terminal 3 only.
Once launched, passengers will be able to purchase the tag at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on the website bag.hoi.in to know when and on which belt will their luggage reach.
How will it work?
Once a passenger purchases and registers the ‘BAGG TRAX’, all they have to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage.
Then, they will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport.
They will get a message on their mobile when their luggage is ready to be picked up at the designated baggage belt.
Commenting on the technology, CEO of DIAL Video Kumar Jaipuria said that the initiative is aimed at providing an enhanced passenger experience.
“The introduction of BAGG TRAX is yet another technology-driven initiative of DIAL to give an enhanced passenger experience," said Jaipuria.
“Now passengers will not have to wait anxiously until their luggage reaches the delivery area as they will get all information about their baggage. During this time, they can meet their other needs. The facility will also help reduce the crowd near the baggage belts," he added.
Delhi second busiest airport
This comes as leading data travel provider Official Airline Guide (OAG) had informed earlier that Delhi's Indra Gandhi Airport (IGI) had emerged as the world's second busiest airport in March in terms of domestic and international flights.
"Whilst Atlanta retains its position as largest, Dubai is knocked out of second place this month (March) by Delhi International Airport—with a seating capacity of 3,611,181 seats—which moves up from third place last month (February)," the OAG's report said.
