Delhi Airport launches India’s first self-service mechanism for check-in luggage | Watch

Aiming to enable passengers to drop in their luggage, collect tags and print boarding passes to complete the check-in process in less time, the Delhi International Airport Ltd has launched a self-service mechanism on 17 June, reported news agency PTI.

According to DIAL, the new one-step quick baggage drop solution would reduce the check-in process to just 30 seconds from one minute.

With this new step, the Indira Gandhi International Airport has become first such facility in the country to offer such a solution after Canada's Toronto Airport.

#WATCH | Delhi Airport becomes the first in India to introduce Quick Drop Solution for Self Service Bag Drop: DIAL



Delhi's IGI Airport has installed around 50 Self-Service Bag Drop (SSBD) units across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for passengers, and they are avialable with three airlines -- Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express.

The travellers are able to bypass check-in desks, print boarding passes and collect baggage tags at common use self-service (CUSS) kiosks with the old mechanism.

After the baggage reaches the drop units, passengers have to scan their boarding passes or face biometric cameras and proceed to drop their bags on the conveyor belt.

But making the process more efficient, DIAL launched a quick drop solution facility that eliminates the need for boarding pass or biometric validation as these details are already available on the baggage tag, which reduces the processing time from about a minute to 30 seconds.

"We have introduced the Self-Service Bag Drop Quick Drop Solution at Delhi Airport, setting a new standard for passenger convenience and efficiency in India. This initiative is aimed at leveraging advanced technology to enhance the travel experience," PTI quoted Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, as saying.

"The Quick Drop Solution not only speeds up the baggage drop process but also ensures a smoother journey for our passengers," said Videh Kumar.

How it functions: This new mechanism allows passengers to collect and attach their luggage tags at CUSS kiosks upon arrival at the airport. Following the passengers place their bags onto the SBD conveyor belt, the system opens the respective airline's application on the SBD machine with a single click,

Adding more, the DIAL explained that the SBD system internally checks all relevant criteria and business rules defined by the airlines when passengers agree to the dangerous goods self-declaration form with a single click.