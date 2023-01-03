Delhi airport: Low Visibility Procedures in place, flights delayed due to fog

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has started following Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure safe operations during the prevailing dense foggy conditions.
Low visibility procedures (LVP) means procedures applied at an aerodrome for the purpose of ensuring safe operations during lower-than-standard categories. The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog is predicted over the plains in northwest India during the next five days.
Budget carrier IndiGo in a tweet has said due to the bad weather flights from Delhi to Agartala, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Deogarh, Darbhanga, Pantnagar, Dehradun, Ranchi and Kanpur may be affected
Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.
"Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days," Indian Meteorological Department said.
Earlier on Sunday, the forecast department said that minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.
As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.
It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India."
