The newly-constructed arrival terminal at T1 of the airport in the national capital is operational from today. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport is used as a domestic terminal since it is only served by low cost carriers. Terminal 1 is currently used by low-cost carriers.

The state-of-the-art arrival facility received passengers from IndiGo's flight from Goa, 6E-6532. The flight arrived at around 3.20 am on February 24.

With the opening of the new arrival hall, the entire arrivals operations of T1 will shift from the existing facility to the new one. The new arrival at T1 terminal is covered in an area of 8,000 square meters and is equipped with four new baggage reclaim carousels, according to the airport officials say.

The airport has also been built as a green building as part of the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building standards, with a daylight concept incorporated in the overall structure. This new structure will use glass-panels to allow ample sunlight during the day and reduce electricity consumption.

The new arrival building is located closer to T1(D) compared to T1(C) and the new terminal is expected to handle 40 million passengers per annum going forward.

We are ready to welcome you with a new and enhanced arrival experience, w.e.f 24th Feb 0001 hrs, few designated domestic @flyspicejet & @IndiGo6E flights will arrive at Terminal-1, New Arrival Building. #DelhiAirport #Terminal1 pic.twitter.com/ySr0qXfJMg — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 23, 2022

Currently, IndiGo and SpiceJet operate flights from T1.

Departure operations, however, will continue from the existing terminal, and will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall post completion of the expansion works, the statement said.

Developed by DIAL, the new arrival terminal is part of Delhi Airport's ongoing phase 3A expansion project.

We are super excited to share a few glimpses of @IndiGo6E arriving from Goa to our newly built T1 arrival building. Welcome #DelSe ✈️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jWIpbWXeww — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 23, 2022

DIAL said the facility would offer a distinctive experience with a contemporary 'meet and greet' zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage, retail and expanded parking area for cars.

The new arrival terminal at T1 has a huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement and a state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery, among other facilities, the release said, adding that the terminal will offer a distinctive experience to flyers.

"Expansion projects under Phase 3A will help Delhi airport to become future-ready, as Delhi airport's terminal capacity will increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) while airside capacity will rise to 140 MPPA," the release said.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL will construct the airport's fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the northern and southern airfields, landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works, among others.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.