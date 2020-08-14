Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Airport: Non-scheduled flights not allowed in morning, evening on Aug 15
New Delhi: Tri-Service contingents during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations

Delhi Airport: Non-scheduled flights not allowed in morning, evening on Aug 15

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST Staff Writer

no transit flight will be allowed to land between 6:00 am-10:00 am and 4:00 pm-7:00 pm on Independence Day, August 15

As per notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued for Delhi International Airport (IGI) for chartered (non-scheduled) flights, no transit flight will be allowed to land between 6:00 am-10:00 am and 4:00 pm-7:00 pm on Independence Day, August 15.

Scheduled flights will operate as per the schedule. Also, no impact would be on Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), army helicopter and the state-owned aircraft/helicopter can fly with Governor/Chief Minister of the state.

