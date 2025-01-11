Delhi Airport on fog update: Delhi airport on Saturday issued an official passenger advisory to inform that all flights are operating normally as runway visibility has improved.

"Runway visibility at Delhi Airport has improved and all flights are operating normally," the Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities said in a post on X, adding, “Passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information."

This follows several days of disruptions caused by dense fog at the airport, which affected both flights and trains. On January 10, visibility in many areas of the national capital dropped to zero.

Delhi weather update As per RWFC Delhi, dense fog has been predicted at isolated places in the morning hours with cloudy sky. The weather department predicted light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, smog and shallow fog in the evening and night. The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 11 degree celsisu while the maximum temperature is expected to be 16 degree Celsius. As per the weather department, an orange aler for dense to very dense fog has been issued in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 12 and 13.

Delhi air quality The overall air quality showed slight improvement today, January 11, with the AQI recorded at 389, falling in the 'very poor' category. This improvement came a day after the AQI in the national capital was in the 'severe' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'