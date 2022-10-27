Delhi airport operator to deploy electric vehicles to reduce emissions

Delhi airport operator to deploy electric vehicles to reduce emissions1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
DIAL said that it has initiated the use of electric vehicles and aims to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles in a phased manner
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Thursday said that it has deployed 57 electric vehicle with the aim to reduce carbon emissions.
The operator plans to operator more electric vehicles for the aim to reduce emissions.
In its release, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that it has initiated the use of electric vehicles and aims to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles in a phased manner.
"In the first phase, DIAL has placed the order for 64 electric vehicles for its airside and landside operations. Of these, DIAL has received 57 electric vehicles and deployed them on the airside and landside. Seven more electric vehicles would be deployed soon," it said.
DIAL said that out of the 57 electric vehicles, 21 are being deployed on the airside.
The Delhi airport operator launched the green transportation programme in June this year through which it aims to switch to green mobility. The airport aims to become a net zero carbon emission airport by 2030.
DIAL also said it is working closely with the airport stakeholders for the adoption of electric vehicles at the airport.
"We have also set up EV charging stations and plan to add more such stations in a phased manner to support the growing need," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.
Delhi airport is the country's largest airport and is operated by DIAL, a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium.
