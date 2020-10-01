Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi airport resumes flight operations at T2 terminal from today
Glimpses of Delhi Airport taking precautions against novel coronavirus.

Delhi airport resumes flight operations at T2 terminal from today

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Terminal 2 is back in action!,'Delhi airport tweeted with a video
  • About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to passengers of respective flights

The Delhi airport has resumed flight operations at the T2 terminal from today. The airport has been operating flights from the T3 terminal only since March 23, when flight operations in India were curtailed drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Terminal 2 is back in action! Watch the glimpses of the first flight that landed at T2,"Delhi airport tweeted with a video.

"The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by end of October," said a DIAL press release.

From today, October 1, IndiGo will be operating all its flights with call signs between 6E2000 and 6E2999 from the T2 terminal.

Moreover, entire flight operations of GoAir will be conducted from the T2 from today.

"Important announcement for all GoAir passengers - effective 1st October 2020, all domestic flights to and from #Delhi will arrive and depart from Terminal 2. Please ensure you check your terminal information prior to travel," GoAir had tweeted.

"About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to passengers of respective flights," the DIAL noted.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines flew 28.32 lakh passengers in August, up from 21.07 lakh in July. The DGCA said all airlines improved upon their passenger load factors last month. SpiceJet continued to have the highest with 76 per cent. Vistara was second with 68.3 per cent and IndiGo was third with 65.6 per cent.

