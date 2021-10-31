The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumed flight operations from Sunday after 18 months of closure. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on October 8 had announced that the airport would resume flight operations at its T1 terminal from October 31.

The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL said.

The operations at Terminal 1 will resume with pre-COVID operators IndiGo and Spice Jet, DIAL had said, adding that the first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening would be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai at 0105 hours.

Earlier on Friday, aviation regulator DGCA extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till November 30. "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," it added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to Covid. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions.

(With agency inputs)

