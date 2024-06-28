Delhi airport roof collapse: Passengers question if Terminal 1 open on Saturday; This is what IndiGo and SpiceJet say

  • Delhi airport roof collapse: The Delhi airport said that four vehicles were damaged, and eight individuals received minor injuries in a roof collapse incident and were provided immediate medical assistance at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport.

Livemint
Updated07:30 PM IST
Rescuers work at the site of collapsed terminal roof of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rains in New Delhi on June 28, 2024.
Rescuers work at the site of collapsed terminal roof of New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rains in New Delhi on June 28, 2024. (AFP)

Delhi airport roof collapse: Several passengers who were scheduled to travel to various places from Terminal-1 of Delhi airport on Saturday remained worried about their departures after the collapse of a canopy on Friday morning.

At least one person died, and eight others were injured in the roof collapse incident.

The Delhi airport on Friday said that IndiGo flights will operate from Terminal-2 and 3, whereas SpiceJet flights will operate from T3.

One of the passengers who was scheduled to travel asked the IndiGo airline to update as he has a flight scheduled tomorrow morning to arrive at Terminal 1, and he had received the Boarding Pass.

Following that IndiGo responded, "We would like to inform you that our team is closely monitoring the situation and all flight status updates will be directly communicated on the registered contact details. Meanwhile, you may refer to https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj to keep a track of live flight status.

While some passengers questioned if the terminal (will remain) open tomorrow morning, some asked if flights scheduled on June 29 are cancelled, to which the IndiGo responded the same as stated above.

SpiceJet said that all flights to and from Delhi dated 29th June'24 will depart/arrive from Terminal 3. “Necessary information has been communicated to all the passengers via SMS/Email. The passengers are requested to ensure sufficient travel time and keep a check on their flight status."

Meanwhile, reacting to roof collapse incident, one of the affected passenger Uday Bhaskar said that the incident that took place at Terminal 1 today was unfortunate, and added, "It is a reflection of the status of our infrastructure. An investigation into it should take place.

Delhi Airport on flight operations

As a precautionary measure, all flight operations from Terminal 1 have been suspended till further notice and rescheduled by the respective Airlines to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, till the impacted areas are restored for operations.

Delhi Airport on damages

During this incident, four vehicles were damaged, and eight (8) individuals received minor injuries and were provided immediate medical assistance at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport. “The injured have been shifted to ESI Hospital and Indian Spinal Injury Centre (later they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital) for further medical supervision, as required. Unfortunately, one fatality was reported in the incident,” said Delhi Airport in a post on X.

What MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said

— A compensation of 20 lakh for the deceased and 3 lakh for the injured

— Airlines operating from Terminal 1 have been directed to issue refunds or provide alternate flights to affected passengers.

— All other airports will undergo a detailed structural inspection.

