Delhi airport roof collapse: T1 departures suspended, IndiGo-SpiceJet flights cancelled, probe on | All you need to know

Written By Alka Jain
First Published01:14 PM IST
Delhi airport roof collapse: Delhiites woke up to heavy rainfall and gentle breezes on Friday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat. However, the downpour created chaos at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 after the airport's Terminal 1 roof collapsed, crushing cars and cabs, killing one person and injuring six others. 

Alongside the airport incident, the downpour inundated several areas of both Delhi and the broader Delhi-NCR region.

What happened at Delhi Airport? All you need to know

1) The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. today at the departure area of Terminal 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi amid heavy rainfall. At least one person was killed and six others injured in this tragic incident.

2) An investigation into the Delhi airport roof collapse has been ordered. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that a thorough inspection of the airport's structure will be carried out.

3) Naidu announced that 20 lakh would be given to the family of the deceased and 3 lakh for each injured person. The situation is under control, and Terminal 1 has been temporarily closed.

4) SpiceJet and IndiGo have suspended flight operations at Terminal 1 following the Delhi airport roof collapse incident. However, all SpiceJet arrivals and departures from Terminal 1 are being shifted to T3, and IndiGo's services are being distributed amongst T2 and T3.

5) The minister added that the structure that collapsed on Friday morning was opened in 2009, and airport operator DIAL has been directed to inspect it. "DGCA will supervise the inspection, and they will give a report."

6) A DIAL spokesperson stated after the incident that Emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected by the Delhi airport roof collapse.

7) Opposition leaders targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Delhi airport roof collapse incident at Terminal 1, terming it a “failure” of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

8) “Just like what the condition has been of 'Modi Empire', Terminal-1 has collapsed like that only. For 10 years it was under their upkeeping, despite that it couldn't sustain the first rain. Modi govt will meet a similar fate, they are fully responsible for it,” said Congress MP Manoj Tiwari.

9) “It is a failure of the Ministry of Civil Aviation...Civil Aviation Minister should issue a statement on the same and tell us what remedial steps are being taken,” said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

10) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held "corruption" and "criminal negligence" responsible for the Delhi Airport roof collapse incident and alleged that the PM inaugurated the portion that collapsed on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

