Delhi airport roof collapse: Terminal 1 likely to remain shut for a few weeks, says report

Delhi airport roof collapse: Delhi airport's main domestic terminal will likely remain closed for a few weeks following the collapse of a canopy at Terminal 1 (T-1) last week

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published09:35 PM IST
Delhi airport roof collapse: The roof collapsed following heavy rain around 5 am on Friday at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport
Delhi airport roof collapse: The roof collapsed following heavy rain around 5 am on Friday at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi airport's main domestic terminal will likely remain closed for a few weeks following the collapse of a canopy at Terminal 1 (T-1) last week, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

It is important to note that a portion of the roof, canopy and several beams at the domestic terminal 1 collapsed on Friday after heavy rains in the national capital, which resulted in one fatality and eight injuries, besides the cancellation and rescheduling of several flights.

Delhi Airport has three terminals: Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3. The recently expanded T1 terminal – having a capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually-- is being used by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet for domestic flight operations.

Also Read | ’First day, worst show!’: JP Nadda, BJP leaders hit back at Rahul Gandhi

The report said the temporary closure of Terminal 1 due to the Friday incident is set to increase pressure on two other terminals from where domestic flights also operate

"It could take few weeks, if the issue is small but very likely that it could take beyond a month if the problem is major," Reuters quoted a source at GMR Airports Infrastructure, which operates the airport.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s ’Hindu’ remark sparks row: Top quotes from LoP’s speech in LS

"No matter how much time it takes, the terminal will not be re-opened until everything has been checked thoroughly," the source added.

Meanwhile, the GMR in a statement said it was "too early" to provide details of when the T-1 terminal could resume operations.

Delhi airport handles 1,400 flights a day across its three terminals. Flight operations from T1 were currently limited to less than 15% of the total as they were gradually resuming after the recent expansion and refurbishment.

Also Read | PM Modi hits back at LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: ‘Calling Hindus violent is…’

It should be noted that nearly 21,690 passengers from IndiGo and 925 from SpiceJet have been affected in the past three days and around 90 flights moved to other terminals. Of these passengers, refunds have been processed for 9,972 passengers, with 9,431 passengers from IndiGo and 541 from SpiceJet receiving their money back, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu today visited the Delhi airport’s Operations Control Centre (AOCC) to oversee the ongoing operations. He also held a meeting with senior officials from various aviation bodies, including the DGCA, BCAS, DIAL. The meeting focused on managing the transition of flights from Terminal 1 to Terminals 2 and 3, and ensuring smooth operations.

Also Read | Indian cricket team stranded in Barbados as hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Naidu said, “Inspected the AOCC, IGI Airport, I convened with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, BCAS, DIAL, and airline operators to review current operations and passenger handling following the transition of flights from T1 to T2 and T3.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi airport roof collapse: Terminal 1 likely to remain shut for a few weeks, says report

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue