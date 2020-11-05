Delhi airport's September cargo volumes highest since April

NEW DELHI: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Thursday said that its September cargo volumes at 2,366 flights were thehighest since April.

This follows airlines expanding cargo operations and deploying dedicated freighter fleets to offset the impact of low passenger traffic amid the pandemic.

"While Delhi airport has been witnessing continued surge in freighter movements for the last couple of months, freighter airlines including passenger aircraft used to carry cargo (P2C) have significantly contributed in creating capacities to meet the demand," DIAL said in a statement.

The Delhi airport handled 77,000 million tonne (MT) of cargo during September--the highest since April--which comprised 48,000 MT international and 29,000 MT of domestic cargoes, DIAL said in a statement, adding that the volumes were 94% higher year-on-year.

“Air Cargo plays a critical role contributing to economic sustainability of a country with round-the-clock operations," DIAL's chief executive Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said in the statement.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is a joint venture between the GMR Group (54%), Airports Authority of India (26%), and Fraport AG and Eraman Malaysia (10% each).

The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru also saw cargo volumes rise during September, after a prolonged slump, with international freight leading the recovery.

According to the airport, which is a joint venture between Fairfax India Holdings (54%) Siemens Projects Ventures (20%), Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (13%), and Airports Authority of India (13%), the growth can be contributed to airlines, both international and domestic, converting part of their fleet to dedicated cargo freighters.

"The cargo processed in September was 32,449 MT, a growth of +0.3%, against the same period last year. September 2020 witnessed a +4.5% growth in international cargo, of which export cargo grew by +7.6%. Meanwhile, domestic cargo is showing a slower recovery at -5.2% lower than the same period in the previous year," the Bangalore airport said in a statement

Indian airlines carried 239,985 MT cargo during September, including both international and domestic operations, down 15.6% from the year-ago period, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Some airports where cargo operations showed a marked growth in terms of total tonnage over the past year, include a number of non-metro airports like Patna (10.5%), Guwahati (65%), Srinagar (371.3%), Mangalore (36.8%), Varanasi (3.7%), and others like Surat, Bagdogra, Amritsar and Bangalore, data from MoCA showed.

