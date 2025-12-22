Delhi airport scuffle: Air India Express pilot Sejwal's lawyer alleges ‘false narrative, selectively represented facts’

The lawyer representing Air India Express pilot Captain Virender Sejwal, who was involved in an altercation with a passenger at Delhi airport, said on Sunday that the dispute was settled in the presence of CISF officials and that both individuals voluntarily signed a statement indicating they did not intend to take any legal action.

In a statement, Sejwal's lawyer claimed that the recent reports and social media posts have “misrepresented a personal incident” and that the “distorted social media portrayal is based on a one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts.”

The statement reads, “Recent reports and social media posts have misrepresented a personal incident that occurred in IGl airport terminal 1 on 19/12/25, unfairly projecting it as a 'pilot vs passenger' dispute. In the interest of transparency and to prevent further misinformation, the following facts are being clarified on behalf of Capt. Virender Sejwal.”

It further alleged that Ankit Dewan “selectively presented facts to create a false narrative.”

“Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers. Distorted social media portrayal is based on a one sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts. Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalize a settled issue. Whereas castiest remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family including a child,” the statement claimed.

“Ankit Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing Capt. Virender Sejwal without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language even after being asked to stop. The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt; he also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence,” it added.

As per the statement, the incident between the two passengers was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport.

"The incident between the two passengers was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport. Both parties “voluntarily signed a statement” confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action. Contrary to misleading claims, Ankit Dewan signed willingly there was no coercion or pressure involved. The CISF has publicly confirmed on “X” that their officers acted promptly, offered the gentlemen the opportunity to file formal complaints, and that it was voluntarily declined. Allegations of any force or bias against CISF are incorrect and unfounded," it said.

The statement reads, “This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled personal issue. Capt Sejwal has full faith in authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be looked at impartially considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative. Capt. Sejwal requests that the media and public rely only on verified facts and refrain from circulating one-sided or misleading content that may harm reputations or distort true facts.”

Earlier, Ankit Dewan, who alleged that he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, said the incident occurred during security checks while he was travelling with his family.

Air India expressed had regret over the incident and condemned the pilot's behaviour. In a tweet, the airline stated that the pilot has been removed from his official duties and said that appropriate action will be taken pending a thorough investigation.