Delhi airport sees chaos amidst thick fog. 10 flights diverted, over 100 delayed and some cancelled
As the national capital experiencing severe cold, reaching the lowest minimum temperature of the winter season on Sunday, and low visibility due to dense fog conditions, authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) diverted 10 flights and delayed nearly 100, besides cancelling several.
As the national capital experiencing severe cold, reaching the lowest minimum temperature of the winter season on Sunday, and low visibility due to dense fog conditions, authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) diverted 10 flights and delayed nearly 100, besides cancelling several.
Rajesh Kalra, another X user, shared a long post regarding thechaotic condition at IGI.
“At Delhi airport, waiting to board, as and when it happens. This morning’s dense fog means it’s chaotic, and that’s an understatement. Seen sloganeering at least 5 different gates… One surely understands that cancellations and delays and diversions, apart from being an inconvenience, are extremely annoying for the passengers."
“Massive aviation crisis today @DelhiAirport due to dense fog.
These are visuals of T2 which is now packed beyond capacity. Flights aren't taking off but passengers are arriving in. No place to sit, packed smoking lounge," posted another user.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!