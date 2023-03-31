A total of 22 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital , said an official, adding that these planes were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

The airport official said 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, 8 to Jaipur, and 1 each to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. Airlines have already sent out a travel advisory to passengers regarding the diversions and delays.

Rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.

The India Meteorological Department ((IMD) on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India."

Isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan on March 30-31; over West Rajasthan on March 30 and over Uttar Pradesh on March 31. Isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 31 in Northwest India, the Met said.

While in East India, scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds were very likely in the region from March 31-April 2. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha on March 31.

In Northeast India, IMD predicted scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India from March 30-April 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya from March 31- April 2; over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on April 1-2.

In Central India, IMD predicted, "Isolated rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds very likely over the region on March 30-31."

While in South India IMD predicted light isolated rainfall/thunderstorms over the region during the next five days except over Northern parts of Karnataka.

In West India, IMD predicted, " Light isolated rainfall over the region on March 30-31."On Wednesday evening, several parts of Delhi and NCR witnessed sudden rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

(With inputs from agencies)