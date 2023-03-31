Delhi airport sees diversion of 22 flights due to rainfall, wind2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:14 AM IST
Delhi weather: As many as 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, 8 to Jaipur, and 1 each to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.
A total of 22 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital, said an official, adding that these planes were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.
