Delhi airport shares smart travel tips to avoid congestion. Read here1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 11:43 PM IST
- The smart travel tips came in the backdrop of rising complaints by travelers about long-waiting hours, especially at the Terminal 3
After complaints of long queues, congestion, and overcrowding at Delhi International Airport, the Union government had to intervene and direct airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure a smooth flow of passengers. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also shared 'smart travel tips' with the passengers who are scheduled to take flight from busy Terminal 3.