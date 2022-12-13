After complaints of long queues, congestion, and overcrowding at Delhi International Airport, the Union government had to intervene and direct airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure a smooth flow of passengers. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also shared 'smart travel tips' with the passengers who are scheduled to take flight from busy Terminal 3.

“Terminal 3 update at 22:50 hours. Smart Travel Tip: Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Travel with only one hand baggage as your cabin luggage for a smoother security check experience," tweeted the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Smart Travel Tip: Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Travel with only one hand baggage as your cabin luggage for a smoother security check experience. pic.twitter.com/V5M4D1KOu1 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 13, 2022

The ‘smart travel tips’ came in the backdrop of rising complaints by travelers about long-waiting hours, especially at the Terminal 3 and dense congestions which also led to brawls in the past few days.

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has intervened and asked all airlines to take measures to ensure adequate manpower at check-in counters.

“It has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers," the ministry said in a statement

"Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports," it added.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport Tourism and Culture summoned the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DIAL Videh Jaipuriar, in connection with the reports of overcrowding, due to which passengers faced inconvenience.

The notice issued to the CEO asked him to be present before the committee on 15 December.

The panel will hear the views of the DIAL CEO and the Chairman of the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) on the 'development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues pertaining to civil enclaves in defense airports, according to the notice.