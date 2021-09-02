Now, there is some good news for domestic and international passengers who carry excess baggage along. The Delhi airport has started a service under which flyers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India, its operator DIAL said, PTI reported.

How to avail of this excess baggage delivery service?

For this, domestic and international passengers will have to visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and book their excess baggage, GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

Passengers will have the option of getting their luggage delivered by air or by road. If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The baggage will be delivered within 72 hours by air.

“If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days," DIAL said.

Doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service for Terminal 3

In 2020, the airport started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3.

To avail of the facility, a passenger can make a booking through the CarterX website or app or counters at the airport for the baggage to be picked from their home in the National Capital Region (NCR). Passengers availing of this facility will have to provide the date of service for pick-up or delivery, flight details, delivery location.

Meanwhile, as the air travel segment showed signs of revival after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Delhi Airport handled around 2.29 million passengers in July 2021, which is 60 per cent less than the figures of 5.80 million handled in the same month in 2019.

According to a report in PTI, the top 10 destinations from Delhi in the month of May and June 2021 were identified as Mumbai, Patna, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jammu and Kashmir.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics