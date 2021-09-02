Delhi airport starts excess baggage delivery service. Details here

Delhi airport starts excess baggage delivery service. Details here2 min read . 01:28 PM IST
The Delhi airport has started a service under which flyers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi airport has started a service under which flyers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India
Now, there is some good news for domestic and international passengers who carry excess baggage along. The Delhi airport has started a service under which flyers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India, its operator DIAL said, PTI reported.
Now, there is some good news for domestic and international passengers who carry excess baggage along. The Delhi airport has started a service under which flyers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India, its operator DIAL said, PTI reported.
How to avail of this excess baggage delivery service?
How to avail of this excess baggage delivery service?
For this, domestic and international passengers will have to visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and book their excess baggage, GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.
For this, domestic and international passengers will have to visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and book their excess baggage, GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.
Passengers will have the option of getting their luggage delivered by air or by road. If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The baggage will be delivered within 72 hours by air.
Passengers will have the option of getting their luggage delivered by air or by road. If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The baggage will be delivered within 72 hours by air.
“If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days," DIAL said.
“If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days," DIAL said.
Doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service for Terminal 3
Doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service for Terminal 3
In 2020, the airport started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3.
In 2020, the airport started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3.
To avail of the facility, a passenger can make a booking through the CarterX website or app or counters at the airport for the baggage to be picked from their home in the National Capital Region (NCR). Passengers availing of this facility will have to provide the date of service for pick-up or delivery, flight details, delivery location.
To avail of the facility, a passenger can make a booking through the CarterX website or app or counters at the airport for the baggage to be picked from their home in the National Capital Region (NCR). Passengers availing of this facility will have to provide the date of service for pick-up or delivery, flight details, delivery location.
Meanwhile, as the air travel segment showed signs of revival after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Delhi Airport handled around 2.29 million passengers in July 2021, which is 60 per cent less than the figures of 5.80 million handled in the same month in 2019.
Meanwhile, as the air travel segment showed signs of revival after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Delhi Airport handled around 2.29 million passengers in July 2021, which is 60 per cent less than the figures of 5.80 million handled in the same month in 2019.
According to a report in PTI, the top 10 destinations from Delhi in the month of May and June 2021 were identified as Mumbai, Patna, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a report in PTI, the top 10 destinations from Delhi in the month of May and June 2021 were identified as Mumbai, Patna, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jammu and Kashmir.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!