Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse: Govt orders airlines to avert ticket price hike as more than 80 flight are cancelled

Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse: Ministry of Civil Aviation posted on X that further cancellations and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges.

Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse: Parked vehicles damaged by the collapse of a canopy at the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport amid heavy rain, in New Delhi
Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse: Parked vehicles damaged by the collapse of a canopy at the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport amid heavy rain, in New Delhi(PTI)

Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse: The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a notice asking airlines to avert hiking their ticket prices post the roof collapse incident at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 on Friday, 28 June.

In Delhi airport, airline operations are being shifted to Terminals 2 and 3 after the terminal 1 was shut down for takeoff and landings. The Government notice aims to curb any unexpected rise in flight ticket prices to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting officials in the know.

The Civil Aviation Ministry in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said, “In light of the unfortunate incident at Terminal T1D IGIA, Delhi, airlines are advised to monitor airfares to and from Delhi and take appropriate measures as necessary.”

A part of the roof at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport collapsed at around 5 am on Friday. The incident resulted in one death and injuries to at least six other individuals at the scene. As a result of this incident, domestic flights like Indigo and SpiceJet operating from the Terminal 1 airport have been cancelled and temporarily rescheduled to operate out of the Terminal 2 and 3 in Delhi.

Mint reported earlier, that Indigo cancelled over 80 flights and SpiceJet cancelled around 15 flights. The airport generally handles around 190-200 arrivals and departures per day. The airport has a capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually operating 4,56,183 flights for the year 2023-24, according to data collected from Delhi Airport's official website.

Heavy rains have resulted in the collapse of a section of the roof at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, reported PTI quoting the ministry.

Reuters reported quoting the National Weather Office on Friday that the Delhi airport area received around 148.5 millimetres (5.85 inches) of rain over three hours, more than the average rainfall of June 2024. Safdarjung Weather Station recorded 228.1 mm (9 inches) of rainfall in the 24 hours, the highest rainfall ever recorded in a single day in June over 88 years.

“Further, cancellations and rescheduling on flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

