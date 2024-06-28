Delhi airport T1 roof collapse latest updates: 1 killed, probe ordered; slugfest on as INDIA, BJP trade charges

At least one person died, and six others were injured after a roof collapsed at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) early on Friday morning.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu visited Terminal 1 and said a thorough inspection of the structure will be carried out.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has begun over the issue with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging "corruption" and "criminal negligence" over the incident.

Only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet are carried out from T1.

Key updates 1) As heavy rain lashed Delhi, the roof of Terminal 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) collapsed on cars, including taxis.

2) One person died, and six others were injured in the incident.

3) Flights to and from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights.

4) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited the spot and took stock of the situation

5) A thorough examination of the terminal's structure will be conducted by experts to ensure safety, Naidu said. Compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased and the injured. PM Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation.

6) The minister also visited the injured, who were admitted to AIIMS, and announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹3 lakh to the injured.

7) INDIA bloc leaders targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Delhi Airport canopy collapse, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying, “Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi government.”

8) Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu clarified that the roof canopy which had collapsed was part of the old structure that was built in 2009. BJP leader Amit Malviya said the part of T1 that collapsed was opened in 2009, when Congress-led UPA was in power.

9) The Trinamool Congress on Friday slammed the central government for the roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal 1. In a post on X, TMC said, “A Glimpse into PM Modi's 'Guarantee': Crumbling under his lies.”

10) Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced that an investigation has been ordered into the roof collapse that left one person dead and six others injured.

What MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol says – All the injured are being carefully attended to.

– Terminal 2 & Terminal 3 of the airport continue to function normally.

– DGCA has been instructed to carry-out a high-level enquiry into this unfortunate incident.

– Have directed airlines operating from Terminal 1 to issue refunds or provide alternate flights to affected passengers.