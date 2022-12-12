Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to the Delhi airport amid rampant complaints regarding congestion at Terminal 3. According to air travellers, who have shared videos of Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), showed long queues at security checkpoints. Some air travellers said they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before the final departure of the flight.

