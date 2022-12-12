Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to the Delhi airport amid rampant complaints regarding congestion at Terminal 3. According to air travellers, who have shared videos of Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), showed long queues at security checkpoints. Some air travellers said they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before the final departure of the flight.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to the Delhi airport amid rampant complaints regarding congestion at Terminal 3. According to air travellers, who have shared videos of Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), showed long queues at security checkpoints. Some air travellers said they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before the final departure of the flight.
Taking action swiftly, Aviation Minister Scindia visited Delhi airport on Monday and held discussions with all stakeholders to address the congestion at the airport.
Taking action swiftly, Aviation Minister Scindia visited Delhi airport on Monday and held discussions with all stakeholders to address the congestion at the airport.
Scindia, along with senior ministry officials, visited Terminal 3 of the airport today (12 December).
Scindia, along with senior ministry officials, visited Terminal 3 of the airport today (12 December).
According to airport officials, Scindia inspected the arrangements made to address the congestion, and key directions were issued with specific timelines.
According to airport officials, Scindia inspected the arrangements made to address the congestion, and key directions were issued with specific timelines.
Live Hindustan report said that Scindia ordered the airport administration to give security clearance speedily.
Live Hindustan report said that Scindia ordered the airport administration to give security clearance speedily.
Apart from this, he also advised the passengers to use DigiYatra App. The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide a paperless and seamless travel experience to passengers.
Apart from this, he also advised the passengers to use DigiYatra App. The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide a paperless and seamless travel experience to passengers.
The app allows passengers' entry based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, aircraft boarding, etc.
The app allows passengers' entry based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, aircraft boarding, etc.
The technology, when launched, touted to make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint.
The technology, when launched, touted to make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint.
Over the past few days, passengers have been complaining about long waiting hours at the airport and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media.
Over the past few days, passengers have been complaining about long waiting hours at the airport and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media.
Discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours at the three terminals. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2, and 8 in T1 during these hours, officials had said on Saturday.
Discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours at the three terminals. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2, and 8 in T1 during these hours, officials had said on Saturday.
The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.
The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport. It has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport. It has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.
On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.
On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.