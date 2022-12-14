Delhi airport T3 congestion LIVE updates: Situation improved or chaotic?
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Wednesday, claimed that chaos have reduced at Terminal 3 of the airport. Besides, the passengers' movement has also turned smoother at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes on Wednesday.
Contrary to Delhi airport authority, some passengers said the chaos at the terminal has remained unchanged. And most of them were disgruntled about waiting at the airport for nearly 4 hours to catch their flights.
Angel investor and business strategist Lloyd Mathias said that asking passengers to come 3-4-5 hours earlier won't solve the problem. The former CMO at Motorola suggested to increase, “Counters, speedup check-in's; have better tech for REAL baggage drop and work with AAI and CRPF for smarter security".
All domestic airlines have urged passengers to reach as early as possible to the airport so they don't miss flights. Due to long queues at the airports, especially Delhi airport Terminal 3, several passengers missed their flights in the past few days. To resolve the situation, the airlines asked travellers to visit early to the airport terminal.
IndiGo and Air India have asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.
Vistara asked its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to domestic as well as international flights.
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor praised the Delhi airport authority for fixing the T3 terminal entry waiting times even at peak hours.
" Entry time 0-5 minutes at all entrances at all times yesterday and into this morning. No 15-30 min wait times at any time anymore," Kapoor added.
A journalist shared her experience of travelling through Delhi airport today.
She summarised it saying, "Do reach at least 3.5 hours before the morning flight if you are flying from Delhi T3".
Delhi airport has shared two smart travel tips for passengers to avoid congestion at the T3 terminal. The airport authority has suggested passengers to use DigiYatra app and carry only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport.
The Delhi airport has claimed that smooth terminal entry was seen at the gates on Wednesday, with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. In a series of tweets, the DIAL maintained that waiting time at the entry gates reduced on 14 December.
