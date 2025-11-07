Delhi Airport tech glitch LIVE updates: Over 100 flights disrupted as technical fault hits ATC; AAI responds

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning after a technical glitch affected the air traffic control (ATC) system at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Stay tuned for Delhi Airport tech glitch LIVE updates.

"Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders including DIAL to resolve it at the earliest," said the Delhi airport in a statement.

Airport authorities also advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

Major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have responded to the glitch, and have instructed their crews to assist passengers affected by the glitch.

As authorities work to get systems back up, follow this space for live updates.