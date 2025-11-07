Delhi Airport tech glitch LIVE updates: Over 100 flights disrupted as technical fault hits ATC; AAI responds

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning after a technical glitch affected the air traffic control (ATC) system at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Stay tuned for Delhi Airport tech glitch LIVE updates.
"Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders including DIAL to resolve it at the earliest," said the Delhi airport in a statement.
Airport authorities also advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight updates.
Major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have responded to the glitch, and have instructed their crews to assist passengers affected by the glitch.
A post X by Helios Capital founder Samir Arora showed the boarding gate of Air India flight AI 1834 being changed multiple times.
“Airline has found a new way to keep one busy when flight is delayed,” wrote Arora.
Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet airlines on Friday, November 7, warned of delays and longer wait times as Delhi airport faced tech glitch, with at least 100 flights delayed in morning at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
“Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data. Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.
“Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions,” said SpiceJet in a statement.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause. Our crew and ground teams are assisting passengers and working closely with the authorities to minimize the impact and resume normal operations as soon as possible,” the carrier added.
“We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” an IndiGo statement said.
“Please be assured that our crew and ground teams are actively assisting and doing their best to make your wait as smooth as possible. For the latest updates on your flight, we encourage you to check our website,” the statement added.
“A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience,” Air India said in a statement.
“Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience,” the statement added.
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi is the country's busiest airport, handling over 1,500 flight movements daily.