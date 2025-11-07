Delhi Airport technical glitch resolved, says AAI — 800+ flights delayed; Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow feel heat | Top points

The Airports Authority of India on late Friday announced that the technical issue at the Delhi Airport, which caused hundreds of flight delays across India was resolved.
In a post on X, the AAI provided a detailed note of the incident, adding that there may still be Delhi Airport flight delays due to some backlogs.
“The AMSS systems are up and functional now. Due to some backlogs, there may be some delays in the normal functioning of automated operations, but the situation will be normal soon,” the AAI said.
Hundreds of flights at the Delhi Airport were delayed and thousands of passengers were affected since Friday morning as a technical issue continued to haunt the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) of the Air Traffic Control (ATC).
“AAI at Indira Gandhi International Airport addressed a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which caused delays in processing flight plan messages. The issue was detected on November 6, 2025, in the IP-based AMSS system,” the Airports Authority said.
“Immediately, the review meeting was conducted by the Secretary, MoCA, with Chairman AAI, Member ANS, and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issues,” it added.
The AAI noted that necessary measures were taken to mitigate the effect of the glitch at the Delhi Airport.
“The OEM was engaged, and additional staff were deployed to manually process Flight Plans for the Air Traffic Control system to ensure uninterrupted and safe air traffic operations immediately. A team of ECIL officials and AAI personnel is still on site,” it said.
The Delhi Airport news came several hours after the technical glitch was reported on November 6.