Delhi Airport technical glitch resolved, says AAI — 800+ flights delayed; Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow feel heat | Top points

The Airports Authority of India on late Friday announced that the technical issue at the Delhi Airport, which caused hundreds of flight delays across India was resolved.

In a post on X, the AAI provided a detailed note of the incident, adding that there may still be Delhi Airport flight delays due to some backlogs.

“The AMSS systems are up and functional now. Due to some backlogs, there may be some delays in the normal functioning of automated operations, but the situation will be normal soon,” the AAI said.

Hundreds of flights at the Delhi Airport were delayed and thousands of passengers were affected since Friday morning as a technical issue continued to haunt the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) of the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

“AAI at Indira Gandhi International Airport addressed a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which caused delays in processing flight plan messages. The issue was detected on November 6, 2025, in the IP-based AMSS system,” the Airports Authority said.

“Immediately, the review meeting was conducted by the Secretary, MoCA, with Chairman AAI, Member ANS, and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issues,” it added.

The AAI noted that necessary measures were taken to mitigate the effect of the glitch at the Delhi Airport.

“The OEM was engaged, and additional staff were deployed to manually process Flight Plans for the Air Traffic Control system to ensure uninterrupted and safe air traffic operations immediately. A team of ECIL officials and AAI personnel is still on site,” it said.

The Delhi Airport news came several hours after the technical glitch was reported on November 6.

Delhi Airport news: 800+ flights delayed — Top points As the Airports Authority of India gave the latest update on Delhi Airport, over 800 flights were delayed due to the technical glitch that affected the ATC, PTI reported quoting sources. Both domestic and international flights were facing delays, sending the country's busiest airport into chaos as people panicked and experts continued to find out solutions.

All airlines across the Delhi Airport were affected as a result of the technical glitch at the Delhi Airport. “All airline operations at Delhi Airport are currently delayed. Concerned authorities are working on resolving the issue at the earliest,” Delhi Aiport operator DIAL said in a statement on X, which was last posted at 8:12 pm.

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, Akasa Air as well as international flights including British Airways and Lufthansa were faced with delays at the Delhi Airport as authorities worked on priority to resolve the issue. The airlines issued advisories, regretting the incident and urging passengers to check their flight schedule regularly to stay updated.

The AMSS failure at Delhi Airport spilled over to other airports across the country as well. Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and other major international airports saw delays in flights as journeys originating from the IGI Airport did not stay on schedule. Mumbai Airport issued an advisory regarding the delays, but quickly removed the post.

According to a report by News18, at least 15 flights in Jaipur were delayed due to the Delhi Airport issue. The airport posted an advisory on X and urged passengers to connect with their respective airlines to get updated on their flight schedule. Lucknow Airport also issued a similar advisory.

