Delhi Airport Terminal 1 faces temporary glitch in baggage systems — Details here

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), on Saturday, 25 October 2025, announced that Terminal 1 had witnessed a temporary glitch in its baggage systems, which were later normalised to continue operations.

“We experienced a minor momentarily glitch with a section of baggage system at Terminal 1,” said DIAL in its post on the social media platform X on Saturday.

According to the post shared at 11:21 a.m. (IST) Saturday, the Delhi Airport operator said that the teams successfully worked with the stakeholders to resolve the baggage system issue.

“Our teams had closely worked with all the stakeholders and operations are normalised now,” they said in the post. The airport operator also said that they regret the inconvenience caused to passengers who faced issues due to the temporary glitch.

IndiGo Advisory India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, in a social media post, said that the baggage belt issue at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 is likely to result in longer waiting times for travellers who will wait for their luggage at the check-in and baggage collection section.

“Due to a temporary baggage belt issue at Delhi Airport, Terminal T1, customers may experience slightly longer wait times at check-in and baggage collection,” said IndiGo in its post.

The airline said that the company teams are working with airport partners to quickly resolve the issue and assist the customers to ensure a seamless and hassle-free travel experience.

“Our teams are on-site, working swiftly with airport partners to resolve the situation and assist customers throughout the process. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore a seamless and hassle-free travel experience,” said the airline in its post.

Delhi International Airport has three terminals — Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3. However, Terminal 1 and 2 are reserved for only domestic flights.

Delhi Terminal 2 Update On Friday, 24 October 2025, the Tata Group-owned full-service airline, Air India, announced that, effective 26 October 2025, some of the flights will operate from Terminal 2 (T2) at Delhi International Airport.

Mint reported earlier that the airline's move comes as the company aims to become better at managing the terminals amid ongoing operational adjustments.

“60 out of 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2) and all international flights continue to operate from T3,” said Air India in its announcement.

Air India recommended that passengers who are travelling to and from Delhi should check and review their flight details prior to reaching the airport to carefully plan out their journey.

