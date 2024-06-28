Delhi Airport Terminal 1 flights suspended, rescheduled: From where to board now? Check here for real-time status

Delhi Airport roof collapse: The flights from T1 were rescheduled after part of a roof at Delhi airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall early Friday. Here's how to check real-time status of your flights

Written By Akriti Anand
First Published06:53 PM IST
Delhi Airport Terminal 1 flights suspended: A part of the roof at T1 Airport seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in the early hours of the morning resulting in death of one person and six were injured in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Delhi Airport Terminal 1 flights suspended: A part of the roof at T1 Airport seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in the early hours of the morning resulting in death of one person and six were injured in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi airport informed on Friday that all the Indigo and SpiceJet flights departing from and arriving at Terminal 1 (T1) are being rescheduled till further notice. All flights operating from Terminal 3 and 2 are fully operational.

Also Read | Delhi airport roof collapse: latest updates on the mishap at Terminal 1

The Delhi airport authorities also requested all flyers scheduled to travel on these flights to contact Indigo and SpiceJet for any further updates. T1 is used for domestic flights operated by IndiGo and SpiceJet.

The flights from T1 were rescheduled after part of a roof at Delhi airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall early Friday, claiming the life of at least one person. At least four people were injured.

Also Read | Delhi airport roof collapse: Police file ’death by negligence’ case

Now that the flight operations have been suspended at T1, from where can you board your IndiGo and SpiceJet flights?

"Indigo flights will operate from T2 [Terminal 2] and terminal [T3], and Spice flights from T3," the Delhi airport's statement read.

T2 or T3? Here's how to check real-time flight updates

1. The Delhi airport authority asked flyers to check live flight status here: https://t.co/Oa2AtWIAbN

2. One can also click here – https://www.newdelhiairport.in/live-flight-information – for tracking the status of their flights.

3. Or track Delhi Airport's social media handle for live updates here

The website shows details of the terminal from where their flight will take off, along with other information such as flight no., destination, estimated date and time, and gate number.

The Delhi airport cautioned that passengers must check weather conditions to avoid congestion on the road due to Delhi rains. They can also commute using alternative travel options such as the Delhi Metro.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said that due to heavy rains and winds through the night in Delhi, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed. "While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours," it said in a statement.

