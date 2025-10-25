Delhi Airport Terminal 2 opens on Sunday: From T2's new features to which flights will operate — All queries answered

The newly upgraded Delhi Airport Terminal 2 is all set to begin its operations from Sunday, October 26, with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurating the facility on Saturday.

The months-long revamp of the Delhi Airport Terminal 2 has been done keeping in mind a smoother and more efficient passenger transit.

Terminal 2 (T2) at the IGI Airport, New Delhi, was shut in April to give it the facelift, 40 years after it was constructed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

The new Delhi Airport T2 has been equipped with a number of modern technologies, including the Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility and new passenger boarding bridges featuring autonomous docking technology.

What are the new features of Delhi Airport T2? Passenger boarding bridges: Six new passenger boarding bridges with autonomous docking technology has been introduced at the Delhi Airport T2, the first of its kind in India. These bridges, elevated ramps to assist wheelchair passengers and optimally adjusted cabins for seamless boarding, will facilitate quicker and smarter aircraft handling.

Self baggage drop: The self-baggage drop facility has also been introduced at the Delhi Airport T2. With this faility, passengers will not have to worry about standing at check-in lines and can quickly check in their luggage themselves.

Virtual information desk: A virtual information desk has also been introduced at the newly-revamped terminal, where passengers can get live flight information, navigate to boarding gates, explore airport outlets and services, chat with a virtual support assistant and also generate free WiFi coupons — all using one interactive platform.

DigiYatra at all gates: The DigiYatra facility has been introduced across all entry gates and security zones at Terminal 2 in order to facilitate a smooth and fully-digitised journey. Passengers will just have to scan their faces and smoothly travel through all checkpoints.

Wait time tracker: This facility, like the one in T3, offers real-time updates for wait times at key checkpoints, including terminal entry, check-in, security, and immigration.

Upgraded design: The new Delhi Airport Terminal 2 features modern skylight designs to bring in a bright, open, and inviting atmosphere for travellers, making their airport experience better.

Display system: The Delhi Airport T2 also features a new, high-resolution Flight Information Display System (FIDS) that provides real-time flight

Air India flights to operate from T2 As the new Delhi Airport Terminal 2 got ready for operations, Air India earlier this month said 60 of its flights will operate from the renovated terminal.

“Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 daily domestic departures out of Delhi to the upgraded T2,” it said.

