Delhi Airport Terminal 2 to be operational from October 26 with 120 daily Air India, IndiGo flights: Key new features

Delhi Airport Terminal 2, the oldest terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is set to open after over five months, authorities said on Monday.
Delhi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen on October 26, 2025, will latest features and a host of passenger-friendly facilities, the GMR Group that operates the airport said in a statement.
The opening of the Delhi Airport Terminal 2 coincides with the beginning of the winter schedule, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR, said in the statement.
Delhi Airport T2 was built by the Airports Authority of India 40 years ago. It was temporarily closed to carry out the upgrade work in April, after operations at Terminal 1 resumed.
From the intervening night of October 25–26, 2025, approximately 120 daily domestic flights will be flying from Delhi Airport T2, authorities said. The flights, operated by IndiGo and Air India, will shift operations to the upgraded terminal.
“This will optimise operations and provide a superior travel experience to hundreds of thousands of passengers every day,” DIAL said.
The upgraded Terminal 2 of the Delhi Airport has been designed to provide travellers with a seamless experience. It offers several new facilities, like the Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility and new passenger boarding bridges featuring autonomous docking technology.