Delhi Airport Terminal 2 to be operational from October 26 with 120 daily Air India, IndiGo flights: Key new features

Delhi Airport Terminal 2, the oldest terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is set to open after over five months, authorities said on Monday.

Delhi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen on October 26, 2025, will latest features and a host of passenger-friendly facilities, the GMR Group that operates the airport said in a statement.

The opening of the Delhi Airport Terminal 2 coincides with the beginning of the winter schedule, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR, said in the statement.

Delhi Airport T2 was built by the Airports Authority of India 40 years ago. It was temporarily closed to carry out the upgrade work in April, after operations at Terminal 1 resumed.

Delhi Airport T2 Reopens: 120 daily new flights From the intervening night of October 25–26, 2025, approximately 120 daily domestic flights will be flying from Delhi Airport T2, authorities said. The flights, operated by IndiGo and Air India, will shift operations to the upgraded terminal.

“This will optimise operations and provide a superior travel experience to hundreds of thousands of passengers every day,” DIAL said.

Upgraded Terminal 2: What are the key features The upgraded Terminal 2 of the Delhi Airport has been designed to provide travellers with a seamless experience. It offers several new facilities, like the Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility and new passenger boarding bridges featuring autonomous docking technology.

The Self Baggage Drop (SBD) enables passengers to have complete control over their journey. This independent baggage check-in facility dramatically reduces wait time. Passengers just have to scan their boarding pass, tag their luggage and drop their bags in minutes, without the hassle of standing in long queues.

The new passenger boarding bridges will feature autonomous docking technology — the first-of-its-kind implementation in India. DIAL has purchased six such bridges, which are set to facilitate quicker and smarter aircraft handling. They will feature elevated ramps to assist wheelchair passengers and optimally adjusted cabins for seamless boarding. Additionally, the PBBs feature side-covering cushions for improved safety and aesthetics, along with swing doors that ensure operator safety while contributing to a modern and attractive design.

Complemented by modern ceilings and innovative skylight designs, the terminal promises a bright, open, and inviting atmosphere for travelers. Passengers will also benefit from advanced flooring solutions designed for comfort and durability, along with significantly improved road connectivity, ensuring smoother access to and from the terminal.

The upgraded Delhi Airport Terminal 2 features significant mechanical and electrical improvements, including renovated HVAC systems that ensure optimal air quality and passenger comfort throughout the terminal. Advanced fire safety systems have been installed to enhance security and safeguard travelers, while additional electrical infrastructure has been implemented to provide a stable and reliable power supply, supporting uninterrupted airport operations.

