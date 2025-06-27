Delhi airport's Terminal 3 receives hoax bomb threat, triggers emergency response

According to officials, a bomb threat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 on Thursday morning led a quick emergency response, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

A crew member found a paper with a bomb threat on a flight at Terminal 3 at 4:42 AM. The Delhi Fire Service called it a hoax after a search, ANI reported.

A search operation subsequently took place. Further investigation continues to trace the source.

Bengaluru hoax bomb threat On June 19, the Kempegowda International Airport was put on heightened security protocols after a hoax bomb threat was received by the airport security force, PTI reported citing sources. It added the email on Wednesday night in the name of a terrorist, informed of two bombs being planted, one as part of "Plan A" and a backup under "Plan B" in case the first one failed.

It further claimed that an explosive device had been put inside a pipeline in the airport toilet.

Security agencies held a comprehensive inspection of the premises. After comprehensive checks, officials confirmed that no explosives were discovered and declared the threat a hoax.

A case has been filed against the sender of the email IDs used to send the threat, and a formal probe continues.

Air India flight bomb scare An Air India flight from Phuket, which was enroute to New Delhi received an onboard bomb threat on Friday and did an emergency landing back on the Thai island, according to airport authorities, Reuters reported.

They stated all 156 passengers on flight AI 379 were escorted safely from the plane and no suspicious devices were discovered and there was no hinderance to airport operations.

Phuket Airport general manager Monchai Tanode in a press conference said the incident occurred following a message with a bomb threat, which was found in one of the plane's lavatories after takeoff.

"Police took suspects for questioning but could not clearly say who wrote the note," he stated.