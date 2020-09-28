Delhi Airport to begin operations at Terminal 2 from 1 October

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the country's busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at New Delhi, on Monday said it will begin operations at the airport's Terminal 2 (T2) from 1 October, after six months of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements -- 48 departures and 48 arrivals -- per day and increase progressively up to 180 by the end of October," GMR Group, which operates the Delhi airport said in a statement.

"The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase," it added.

From 1 October, all IndiGo (6E) flights with series 2000 -- flight codes between 6E 2000 and 6E 2999 -- which caters to 20 destinations including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Koch, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam among others, will operate from T2.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, currently operates more than 105 domestic flights from Terminal 3 at New Delhi. A large number of these flights will be shifted to Terminal 2 from 1 October.

"As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience," said IndiGo's president and chief operating officer, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.

The number of airline passengers are gradually increasing after the government resumed airline services in May.

According to data released by the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the number of daily domestic passengers currently stand at 148,773. In comparison, Indian airlines carried about 66,000 passengers daily, on an average, in June.

