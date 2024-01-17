Delhi airport to boost low visibility flight handling capabilities this week
As dense fog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday, as many as 128 flights from the Delhi airport were delayed, with 33 cancelled
New Delhi: The country's biggest and busiest airport, India Gandhi International Airport, or the Delhi airport, is set to boost its operational capacity during low visibility conditions like fog, as it activates its second CAT-III compliant runway this week. This development comes as part of efforts to mitigate flight delays during adverse weather conditions.