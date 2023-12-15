Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024, says BCAS chief

Full-body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, said Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan adding that the deadline for installing full-body scanners and CTX scanners at certain airports will be extended due to some provisioning issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deadline is to end on December 31. Once CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners are in place, passengers will not have to remove their electronic gadgets from baggage during security checks at airports, PTI reported.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

