Delhi airport to get full-body scanners, X-ray gear by Dec

According to the latest directive from civil aviation agency BCAS, all hyper-sensitive airports with annual footfalls of more than ten million passengers each have to install full body scanners. There are over 40 such airports in the country, according to data from the Airports Authority of India for FY23. While the airports were asked to install this technology in 2019, they were unable to meet the deadlines due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

