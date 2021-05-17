Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from midnight

The Delhi airport's decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from midnight. "All flight operations at #DelhiAirport will be shifted to T3 effectively from 18th May 00:01 hours. All passengers are required to complete their web check-in at home for a contactless journey." Delhi airport said in a tweet.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the move will help airlines and the airport in better management of their staff in this COVID situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two airlines GoAir and IndiGo already operate from T2 and now from May 18, these two airlines will operate from T3 till further orders.

Is your next flight to/from Delhi? Keep this terminal information handy!, IndiGo tweeted.

"Terminal Change Alert! Flying to/from Delhi? Make sure you are updated with the terminal information before you Go," GoAir informed in another tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi airport's decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the aviation sector badly. There has been a significant drop in passenger traffic especially after the emergence of the second wave of COVID last month.

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day . Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day have come from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

