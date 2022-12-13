The holiday rush has crippled the Delhi Airport, with irate passengers complaining on social media about missed flights and serpentine pre-boarding lines. Pictures posted on Twitter showed overcrowding at Delhi International Airport Ltd., with passengers grumbling about long waits for security check and mismanagement by airport staff.

To address the Airport chaos, even the government has even stepped in, with India’s civil aviation ministry saying in a statement on Saturday that it’s working with airlines to reduce flight departures to 14 during peak hours. However, It didn’t disclose data for normal traffic.

Here is all that you need to do to catch your flight in peace:

The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. Try to avoid taking flights during these hours, if you can

Passengers are advised to reach the airport 3.5 hours ahead of the scheduled domestic flight.

Passengers are recommended to avail DigiYatra facility at Terminal 3, during domestic travel. DigiYatra is an initiative of MoCA & DigiYatra Foundation and with this technology, passenger's entry to the Airport, pre-security check area and Boarding Gates would be automatically processed based on facial recognition

DigiYatra is an initiative of MoCA & DigiYatra Foundation and with this technology, passenger's entry to the Airport, pre-security check area and Boarding Gates would be automatically processed based on facial recognition

Carry only one hand baggage weighing 7 Kg to ensure smooth security check.

To make it even more convenient, avoid carrying ladies purse, overcoat, rugs, excessive reading material, gifts purchased from duty-free etc. in your hand baggage.





Passengers can carry one hand baggage as their cabin luggage. The exclusions to this rule have also been carefully pointed out here for your convenience.





Complete your web-check in process ahead of the flight for added convenience

Use the nearest gate to the counter of the flight that you are taking. For example, if you are taking Indigo from Terminal 3, then use gates 5 and 6.

At T3 domestic, additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed. Use them to avoid congestion.

Digital display boards showing waiting time at each entry gate and at least one waiting time board at the terminal checkpoint will be put in place. Keep following the updates constantly

Follow the Twitter handle of the flight that you are taking for the latest update.

IGIA has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

