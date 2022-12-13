Delhi Airport travel woes: Travel advisory & check-in update, a 10 pt cheatsheet1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM IST
Passengers are advised to reach the airport 3.5 hours ahead of the scheduled domestic flight.
Passengers are advised to reach the airport 3.5 hours ahead of the scheduled domestic flight.
The holiday rush has crippled the Delhi Airport, with irate passengers complaining on social media about missed flights and serpentine pre-boarding lines. Pictures posted on Twitter showed overcrowding at Delhi International Airport Ltd., with passengers grumbling about long waits for security check and mismanagement by airport staff.