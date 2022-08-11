Delhi: Alert issued as river Yamuna's water level nears warning zone

Officials informed that they had deployed boats, motorboats across the river to caution people
Shelters, food given to those who've been displaced due to this: Boat club in-charge
The national capital Delhi, already battered by a 50% rise in coronavirus cases, involving more infection Omicron BA 2.75 strain, now has a probable flooding to worry about as officials have informed that the water level on Yamuna river has neared the warning zone.
The officials also informed that they had deployed boats, motorboats across the river to caution people.
News agency ANI quoted officials saying, “Water level is near warning zone. We've put up boats, motorboats across river to caution people. Shelters, food given to those who've been displaced due to this: Harish Kumar, Boat club in-charge."
The national capital houses nine flood prone and low-lying areas— Old Iron Bridge, Kisan Basti towards ISBT, Kisan Basti towards Seelampur, Usmanpur Pusta, Garhi Mandu village, MCD toll at Sonia Vihar, Annapurna Mandir, Sabhapur bus terminal and Badarpur Khadar Village.
Pre-empting a flood like situation, Northeast Delhi district Magistrate Geetika Sharma had on 8 August sent a letter to the DCP Northeast asking for their help. She sent a letter to the DCP saying, “According to the forecast by the Central Water Commission, Yamuna water level is likely to increase and reach 201.5 metres (as against the warning level of 204.5 metres) between 6 pm to 8 pm. It may further rise slightly by tomorrow. For constant monitoring of the situation, it is requested that sufficient police personnel be deployed round-the-clock at all flood-prone locations in the district to keep people living in low-lying areas safe and away from the river,"
Further an alert has been sounded in Haryana as well, as water in river Yamuna continues to swell. According to reports, the water level suddenly started rising from 6 am, 1 lakh 82 thousand cusecs of water was discharged from Hathini Kund barrage at 8 am.
The national capital on Wednesday witnessed a sunny morning with the minimum temperature rising by a notch to settle at 27.8 degrees Celsius.