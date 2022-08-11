Delhi: Alert issued as river Yamuna's water level nears warning zone

Pre-empting a flood like situation, Northeast Delhi district Magistrate Geetika Sharma had on 8 August sent a letter to the DCP Northeast asking for their help. She sent a letter to the DCP saying, “According to the forecast by the Central Water Commission, Yamuna water level is likely to increase and reach 201.5 metres (as against the warning level of 204.5 metres) between 6 pm to 8 pm. It may further rise slightly by tomorrow. For constant monitoring of the situation, it is requested that sufficient police personnel be deployed round-the-clock at all flood-prone locations in the district to keep people living in low-lying areas safe and away from the river,"