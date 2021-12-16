All diesel vehicles in Delhi that would complete 10 years on January 1, 2022 will be deregistered to by city government. However, no objection certificate (NOC) would be issued for these vehicles so that they can be re-registered in other places. Also, 10-year-old diesel or 15-year-old petrol vehicles will have the options to be converted to electric ones.

The city's transport department had said earlier this week that no NOC will be issued for diesel vehicles that have already completed 15 years or more on the date of applying for it.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions relating to restrictions on registration and plying of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old in the Delhi- NCR (National Capital Region).

In July 2016, the tribunal order had stated that its direction for deregistration of diesel vehicles, which are more than 10 years old, will be complied with effectively and without default. The deregistration of diesel vehicles, which are 15 years old, was to be taken up in the first instance.

The transport department in its directive today said, "accordingly, the department will deregister all such diesel vehicles in Delhi on January 1, 2022, which have completed or would be completing 10 years on that date".

NOC for diesel vehicles, which are 10 years old, and petrol vehicles, which are 15 years old, can be issued for any place in the country, it said.

This will be, however, subject to condition that NOC will not be issued for the places which are identified by states as restricted area for re-registration, the order said.

The NGT had directed states to identify areas where the dispersion of air is higher and vehicular density is less.

The transport department order said that owners will also have the option to convert their 10-year-old diesel or 15-year-old petrol vehicles to electric ones if they want to continue using them.

They will have to retrofit such vehicles with empanelled electric kits through agencies approved by the department. The empanelment process for electric kits is under process.

In all other cases, the only recourse would be to scrap vehicles which are more than 10 years old (diesel) and 15 years old (petrol).

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.