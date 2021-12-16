All diesel vehicles in Delhi that would complete 10 years on January 1, 2022 will be deregistered to by city government. However, no objection certificate (NOC) would be issued for these vehicles so that they can be re-registered in other places. Also, 10-year-old diesel or 15-year-old petrol vehicles will have the options to be converted to electric ones.

