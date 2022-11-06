Delhi allows diesel trucks, goods vehicles to come back on roads as AQI improves

Delhi allows diesel trucks, goods vehicles to come back on roads as AQI improves2 min read . 06:57 PM IST
- Delhi's air pollution levels ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday due to favourable wind speed
The Commission for Air Quality Management in national capital Delhi and adjoijing region on Sunday lifted the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR. They also revoked the ban on entry of trucks into national capital.
This comes as the Delhi's air pollution levels ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the "very poor" category on Sunday primarily due to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning.
The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 339 at 4 pm, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
The areas in the national capital that recorded an AQI in the "very poor" category were Alipur at 357, Shadipur at 321, NSIT Dwarka at 348, DTU Delhi at 306, ITO at 335, Sirifort at 351, Mandir Marg at 333, RK Puram at 365 and Aya Nagar at 333.
The CAQM has also decided to lift the stage IV measures under GRAP. The panel recommended that all measures under the stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Under the Stage IV of GRAP, trucks carrying non-essential items are banned from entering the national capital.
The national capital had been registering air pollution level in the ‘severe’ category for three days in a row. According to official data, this was being primarily driven by the farm fires in neighbouring Punjab.
The number of farm fires in Punjab dropped sharply to 599 from 2,817 a day ago, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Organisation (IARI) showed.
The hazardous pollution levels prompted the Delhi government to announce on Friday that primary schools would remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit.
In a bid to reduce vehicular emissions, Environment Minister Gopal Rai also appealed to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital's borders.
