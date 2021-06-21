The Delhi government has allowed reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from today under a phased easing of restrictions imposed due to the second Covid wave. The prohibited and restricted activities, according to the DDMA order, will continue with effect from 5 AM on Monday till 5 AM on June 28 or further orders, whichever is earlier.

Delhi bars to reopen

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from today. The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and all official guidelines and norms.

Public parks, gardens to reopen

Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.

Gyms, spas prohibited

Prohibited activities and services, including schools, colleges and educational institutions, cinemas, gyms, spas, all kinds of political, social, cultural, religious gatherings among others will remain closed till further orders or 5 am on June 28.

Restaurants time fixed

The restaurants in the city, allowed to reopen in the city last week, have now been allowed to remain open from 8 AM to 10 PM, according to the latest DDMA order.

Other allowed activities

Other allowed activities like marriages at court or at home with maximum attendance of 20 persons, funerals with gathering of up to 20 persons, functioning of government and private offices with 50 percent staff, operation of Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses with 50 percent capacity for seating, will continue, added the DDMA order.

The lockdown was imposed in Delhi amid a surge in second wave of COVID-19 on April 19. Many restrictions have been lifted in a phased manner with improvement in the Covid situation, starting with allowing manufacturing and construction activities on May 31.

