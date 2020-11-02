As Delhi has been witnessing a sudden spike in daily Covid-19 cases for the past few days, Centre today reviewed the situation of the pandemic spread in the national capital.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to concentrate efforts in certain key areas, such as targeted RT-PCR Covid-19 testing in sensitive and critical zones such as restaurants, market places, barber shops / salons, etc, among other things.

The meeting, which is a part of he regular process, was chaired by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla. It was also attended by Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Director General, ICMR, Chief Secretary and other senior officers Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

The government made a presentation on the current situation of COVID-19 in Delhi, which is witnessing third surge in cases. While the new COVID cases and total active cases are going up, the administration is focusing on testing, contact tracing and treatment.

The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe COVID behaviour, MHA said in a statement.

During the meeting, MHA also reviewed the availability of hospital beds in the national capital in the wake of sudden surge in positive cases. "The hospital bed situation was reported to be comfortable with 57% of the 15,789, dedicated beds being vacant. It was, however, highlighted both by GNCTD officials and Commissioner of Police, Delhi that there has been no let up in enforcement and awareness generation," the ministry stated.

The strategy to contain spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, especially keeping in view the festival season and decreasing temperatures accompanied by rising pollution was discussed at length with representatives of MoHFW and the health experts who were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the situation, the Centre decided to concentrate efforts in certain key areas, including RT-PCR testing, gearing up the availability of medical resources including beds, ICUs, and ventilators as a pre-emptive measure, ensuring high degree of contact tracing and monitoring of quarantined contacts, so as to suppress and break the chain of transmission.

It was also decided to enhance enforcement selectively, accompanied by greater awareness creation through targeted IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaigns; and ensuring that all cases under home isolation were monitored and shifted to hospitals well in time, before any deterioration in their medical condition.

"It was also emphasized that the Metro travel should be carefully regulated, strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been issued in this regard," the statement read.

Moreover, Home Secretary stressed the need for reaching out to the residents of Delhi to sensitize them about safe COVID behavior through RWAs, Mohalla and Market Committees, public announcement systems, message on police vehicles, etc. He also informed that the situation in Delhi would be reviewed again in the coming week, along with other districts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

He also appreciated the efforts of GNCTD officials and emphasized that the strategies for containment of spread of Covid should be strictly enforced and implemented.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,664 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,92,370 in the national capital.

"A total of 5,664 new cases, 4,159 recoveries, and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total to 3,92,370 including 3,51,635 recoveries, 34,173 active cases, and 6,562 deaths," the health department stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via