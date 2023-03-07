Delhi: Amid scorching summer, peak power demand to reach 8,000 MW by June-end1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:08 AM IST
With the arrival of record-breaking summer in 2023, the peak power demand in Delhi is expected to reach 8,000 MW by June-end or early July
Amid reports of record-breaking summers this year, Delhi government expects the peak load of the national capital to reach 8000 MW in late June or early July, said an official on Monday. Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Monday, conducted several meetings and discussed the ‘Summer Action Plan’ of the Power department.
