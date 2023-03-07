Amid reports of record-breaking summers this year, Delhi government expects the peak load of the national capital to reach 8000 MW in late June or early July, said an official on Monday. Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Monday, conducted several meetings and discussed the ‘Summer Action Plan’ of the Power department.

The minister met with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Power department and reviewed several projects crucial to manage the rising electricity consumption during summer season. Summer Action Plan will help the government to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the upcoming summer season in the national capital.

The assessment meeting held to discuss the action plan was joined by senior officers from Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and Power Department.

Delhi's electricity consumption peak to 8000 MW from 7695 MW last year

In the meeting, DTL informed that the peak load of 7,695 MW was reached in Delhi in June 2022 and the expected peak load of 2023 is predicted to reach 8,000 either in late June or early July this year. To deal with the massive electricity demand, the three discoms presented their plans for preparations and the expected peak loads in their areas. In addition to the plan for summer, the senior officials also gave update about the current projects. The minister was informed about the work done for the construction of five new hospitals, and details of 13 projects that were undertaken at already constructed hospitals.

Apart from health, and electricity, construction was also a major point of discussion in the meeting where PWD discussed about their work in roads and flyovers in Delhi. Some key projects running in the capital are Barapullah Flyover Ph-3, additional flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction, Pragati Maidan corridor development and flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border. There were also talks about the layout of new educational institutes planned for set up in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)