Delhi: Amid scorching summer, peak power demand to reach 8,000 MW by June-end

Delhi's electricity consumption peak to 8000 MW from 7695 MW last year

In the meeting, DTL informed that the peak load of 7,695 MW was reached in Delhi in June 2022 and the expected peak load of 2023 is predicted to reach 8,000 either in late June or early July this year. To deal with the massive electricity demand, the three discoms presented their plans for preparations and the expected peak loads in their areas. In addition to the plan for summer, the senior officials also gave update about the current projects. The minister was informed about the work done for the construction of five new hospitals, and details of 13 projects that were undertaken at already constructed hospitals.