Amid reports of a severe oxygen crisis in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the Central Government for increasing the city's quota of oxygen.

"Central govt has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We r very grateful to centre for this, tweeted CM Kejriwal.

The Central Government has reportedly increased Delhi's oxygen quota from 378 MT to 500 MT. The national capital has sought 700 MT for its current need.

St Stephen's Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and Sir Irene Hospital were under acute shortage of oxygen with supply left for only a few hours.

Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital also had five hours of oxygen left around 4.30 pm. There are 58 Covid-19 patients, including 10 in ICU, in the hospital.

"There are around 300 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. There is a limit of only two hours of oxygen supply. We are struggling and seek immediate help. Oxygen supplier Linde India has stopped our supply," a hospital official told news agency ANI today.

Haryana accuses Delhi of 'looting' an oxygen tanker

Haryana has accused Delhi of "looting" an oxygen tanker that was on its way to Faridabad and ordered police protection for its tankers.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said, "We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we'll complete our needs, then give to others".

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.

Sisodia said the AAP government had been demanding that the Centre increase Delhi's quota of oxygen from 378 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes.

The central government, which decides the quota of oxygen for states, is yet to take a step in this direction, he said at a press conference earlier today.

"We again demand that the Centre increase our oxygen quota to 700 MT in view of the increased consumption. Patients from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, are admitted in city hospitals," Sisodia added.

He claimed that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply from a plant in Faridabad.

