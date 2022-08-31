Delhi and Mumbai don’t look so different when it comes to road accidents: Research

The ACKO Accident Index 2022, which is a report detailing accident trends seen across key metros, revealed Delhi recording an accident rate of 20.3%, while Mumbai stood at 18.2%.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi NCR happens to be the most road accident-prone region in the country with the highest number of such mishaps. However, the financial capital of India, Mumbai, is close behind. These facts were unveiled by ACKO, India’s leading tech-first insurance provider today in its bi-annual edition of ACKO Accident Index 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi NCR happens to be the most road accident-prone region in the country with the highest number of such mishaps. However, the financial capital of India, Mumbai, is close behind. These facts were unveiled by ACKO, India’s leading tech-first insurance provider today in its bi-annual edition of ACKO Accident Index 2022.
The Index, which is a report detailing accident trends seen across key metros, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, revealed Delhi recording an accident rate of 20.3%, while Mumbai stood at 18.2%. The reasons behind the mishaps were also fairly common between the two cities. While ‘other drivers’ were responsible for most of them, animal crossings, potholes, rash driving, and drunk driving were the other reasons.
The Index, which is a report detailing accident trends seen across key metros, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, revealed Delhi recording an accident rate of 20.3%, while Mumbai stood at 18.2%. The reasons behind the mishaps were also fairly common between the two cities. While ‘other drivers’ were responsible for most of them, animal crossings, potholes, rash driving, and drunk driving were the other reasons.
When it came to areas, Sector 12 (Noida) in the Delhi NCR region and Ghatkopar (West) in Mumbai were the most accident-prone zones. While Sector 12 accounted for almost 9% of accidents, Ghatkopar (West) registered almost 5% of Mumbai’s accidents. However, the report also found that most accidents were more or less uniformly distributed in Mumbai.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When it came to areas, Sector 12 (Noida) in the Delhi NCR region and Ghatkopar (West) in Mumbai were the most accident-prone zones. While Sector 12 accounted for almost 9% of accidents, Ghatkopar (West) registered almost 5% of Mumbai’s accidents. However, the report also found that most accidents were more or less uniformly distributed in Mumbai.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among all metros, it was Bengaluru that fared the best, emerging as the least accident-prone city with a recorded accident rate of 16%. The bulk of accidents were recorded in Bommanahalli, which registered almost 9% of accidents while Kalyan Nagar registered close to 8% of accidents. The bulk of accidents in Bengaluru have occurred on a 50km-stretch spanning from Bannerghatta to Hoodi, which also faces heavy logjams.
Among all metros, it was Bengaluru that fared the best, emerging as the least accident-prone city with a recorded accident rate of 16%. The bulk of accidents were recorded in Bommanahalli, which registered almost 9% of accidents while Kalyan Nagar registered close to 8% of accidents. The bulk of accidents in Bengaluru have occurred on a 50km-stretch spanning from Bannerghatta to Hoodi, which also faces heavy logjams.
Besides this, Chennai had an accident rate of 18.6%, and Hyderabad 18.5%. Another interesting trend brought out by Index was animals posing as a major reason for road accidents: especially in Chennai, which recorded the highest number of such accidents – over 3%. For both Delhi and Bengaluru, the number stood at 2%. Dogs led to 58.4% of accidents across metros followed by the cow causing 25.4% accidents. Surprisingly, 11.6% of accidents were caused by rats.
Besides this, Chennai had an accident rate of 18.6%, and Hyderabad 18.5%. Another interesting trend brought out by Index was animals posing as a major reason for road accidents: especially in Chennai, which recorded the highest number of such accidents – over 3%. For both Delhi and Bengaluru, the number stood at 2%. Dogs led to 58.4% of accidents across metros followed by the cow causing 25.4% accidents. Surprisingly, 11.6% of accidents were caused by rats.
Animesh Das, Senior Director - Motor Underwriting, ACKO, said: “While we often blame bad roads for accidents, the report shows that otherwise. Road accidents and fatalities that go along with it are preventable and can be predicted if proven countermeasures are applied. This Accident Index is just a helping hand for our policy makers and administrators, so that they can place measures across the most accident-prone locations in India that will further help regulate the traffic and considerably reduce accidents."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Animesh Das, Senior Director - Motor Underwriting, ACKO, said: “While we often blame bad roads for accidents, the report shows that otherwise. Road accidents and fatalities that go along with it are preventable and can be predicted if proven countermeasures are applied. This Accident Index is just a helping hand for our policy makers and administrators, so that they can place measures across the most accident-prone locations in India that will further help regulate the traffic and considerably reduce accidents."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other metro details:
Other metro details:
Hyderabad: Majority of accidents in the city were concentrated in the tech hub of Madhapur. The other accident-prone areas across the city had more or less the same percentage of incidents except Nizampet which recorded the lowest rate of accidents. The overall accident rate in Hyderabad was 18.5%.
Hyderabad: Majority of accidents in the city were concentrated in the tech hub of Madhapur. The other accident-prone areas across the city had more or less the same percentage of incidents except Nizampet which recorded the lowest rate of accidents. The overall accident rate in Hyderabad was 18.5%.
Chennai: Most of the accidents in the city were recorded in the traffic heavy, industrial belts of Guindy that registered close to 19% of accidents while Ambattur recorded close to 14% of accidents while Poonamallee had 13% of accidents. Overall, Chennai registered an accident rate of 18.6 %.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chennai: Most of the accidents in the city were recorded in the traffic heavy, industrial belts of Guindy that registered close to 19% of accidents while Ambattur recorded close to 14% of accidents while Poonamallee had 13% of accidents. Overall, Chennai registered an accident rate of 18.6 %.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
ACKO is India’s leading Insurtech company serving over 70+ Mn unique customers. This first-of-its-kind report is powered by ACKO’s database and is a definitive indicator of accident trends including the leading causes based on parameters like infrastructure, drunk driving, rash driving, animals crossing the streets and other drivers. The Index is meticulously prepared by looking at multiple data points to understand how major
ACKO is India’s leading Insurtech company serving over 70+ Mn unique customers. This first-of-its-kind report is powered by ACKO’s database and is a definitive indicator of accident trends including the leading causes based on parameters like infrastructure, drunk driving, rash driving, animals crossing the streets and other drivers. The Index is meticulously prepared by looking at multiple data points to understand how major
Indian metros drive.
Indian metros drive.
ACKO has created this report to shed light on some of the most common reasons for accidents and to help car owners in India to drive better.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
ACKO has created this report to shed light on some of the most common reasons for accidents and to help car owners in India to drive better.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The data in this report is from the ACKO database. Certain third-party data sources have been used as and where necessary.“
The data in this report is from the ACKO database. Certain third-party data sources have been used as and where necessary.“