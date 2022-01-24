Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal is set to chair Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on 27 January to revise the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi authorities had imposed one of the strictest covid curbs in the country following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases fueled by the new variant Omicron.

Delhi still registers a worrying number of Covid related deaths.

On 21 January, the Lieutenant Governor of national capital Delhi had allowed for private offices to function with a 50% capacity, with staggered office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

"It is also clarified that Night Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM every day and Weekend Curfew from 10 PM of Friday till 5 AM of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi shall also remain in force till further order," said the DDMA in its order on 21 January.

He had also refused to lift any other Covid-19 curb pertaining to night curfew and weekend curfew. He also did not permit to remove the odd-even rule imposed on Delhi shops.

In what can be termed as good news, the National Capital of Delhi on Sunday reported a major decline in Covid cases at 9,197, the state health department data showed.

The state also reported 13,510 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, Delhi's active Covid-19 tally stands at 54,246, while the positivity rate of Delhi has dipped to 13.32%.

Cinemas, multiplexes and gyms, schools and colleges have been closed as a part of the DDMA's Graded Response Action Plan (GARP) owing to the Covid cases in the national capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!