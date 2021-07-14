Delhi Fellowship Programme: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced fellowship programme for young professionals. In an advertisement, the Delhi government said that the Chief Minister's Urban Leaders Fellowship (CMULF) is a unique opportunity for young leaders across India to work with the government to address some of the most pressing urban challenges.

"The highly-competitive fellowship aims to recruit outstanding young professionals from across the country under the age of 35 who are passionate about public service and are willing to commit to working with the Delhi government for a period of two years," the government said.

Key Features of the Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme

Fellows will work directly under the supervision of their respective ministers across various departments.

Fellow will support the formulation of policies and implementation of various government projects and initiatives.

Fellows will get ₹ 1.25 lakh per month and associate fellows will get ₹ 75,000

Last date to apply is 9th August

For further details and to apply, applicants can visit - ddc.delhi.gov.in/cmulf

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

Recently, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) signed an MoU to train and place students in Japan. The University said that it had entered into an exclusive partnership with the HI-NO-DE Foundation, jointly with Ichishin Holdings Co Ltd, to implement the technical intern training program (TITP) to train, skill, and place youth of India, specially those in Delhi.

It said that the partnership aimed to transform the skill ecosystem through an exchange programme between students from India and Japan. The intent is to provide the best opportunities for the youth to work in Japan.

"We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, specially Delhi, to Japan," DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said.

