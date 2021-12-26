The Delhi government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew in the city from Monday in view of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am every night.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 290 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55%, as per the data shared by the Delhi government's health department today.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

There has been an uptick in the number of cases in the last few days, amid a threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Earlier today, the Delhi government had postponed a play on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar that was to be staged from 5 January in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

The government did not announce a new date.

"Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also reimposed night curfew.

